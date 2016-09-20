Man charged with drug and firearms offences after arrest at Kettering house

A man has been remanded into custody after being charged with drug and firearms offences following his arrest in Kettering.

Fenton Wallace, 32, was arrested at a property in Stamford Road on Friday, September 16.

He was then charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, one count of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, two offences of possession of a weapon and one offence of possession of ammunition.

Wallace appeared before magistrates on Saturday (September 17) and has been remanded into custody to appear at Northampton Crown Court next month.