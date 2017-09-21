Man caught performing sex act in car on busy Corby road

A man has admitted outraging public decency after being caught performing a sex act in his car in Corby.

Marcin Demczyszyn, 39, appeared before magistrates in Wellingborough yesterday (Wednesday) after his lewd behaviour was spotted by a walker.

The court heard that on August 4 this year Demczyszyn, of Thames Walk, was in the driver’s seat of his parked Toyota Avensis in Rockingham Road, close to Willow Brook Road.

Prosecuting, Matthew Thomas said: “A lady went out walking along Rockingham Road.

“What she describes is that the front passenger window was fully down.

“She could see a male on the driver’s side.

“She was very clear as to what she saw.”

The woman called police who arrived on the scene and when Demczyszyn noticed them, he lent forward as if he was trying to hide something.

The officer then saw his genitals and he was arrested.

Police then ascertained that he had been drinking and found a bottle of wine in his car.

A breathalyser test saw him blow 92, almost three times the legal driving limit of 35mcg per 100ml in breath.

Demczyszyn also admitted being in charge of a vehicle while above the alcohol limit.

Chairman of the bench John Jelley adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be completed.