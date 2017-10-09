Man caught on camera stealing cash, chocolate and crisps from Wellingborough sports centre

CCTV footage has been released of a man police want to speak to in connection with a burglary at a sports centre.
A man was caught on camera trying to force two vending machines at the Weavers Leisure Centre in Weavers Road, Wellingborough, some time between 2.45am and 3.10am on Saturday (October 7).
A police spokesman said: “The unknown male stole petty cash and a packet of crisps and a chocolate bar before entering the reception area where he searched drawers and discovered an empty cash till.
“He then forced an office door and some drawers, before stealing a small safe containing petty cash.”
Anyone with information about the theft can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
