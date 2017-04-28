Man breaks world record while running marathon for East Northants charity

A man running the London Marathon for Headway East Northants managed to break a world record as well as raise money for the charity.

Thomas Bolton claimed the Guiness world record for the fastest marathon dressed as a car after completing the 26.2 mile course dressed as Del Boy’s Robin Reliant from Only Fools And Horses.

Thomas was running for Headway East Northants

He ran it in four hours and 55 minutes, and his record was one of 40 Guiness World Record titles broken at the event.

But as well as going for the world record, Thomas was also raising money for Headway East Northants.

The Irthlingborough-based charity provides support, services and information to individuals, family members and carers affected by an acquired brain injury.

Thomas said: “I am so pleased and relieved.

“I’d like to think Headway can somehow use it to their advantage.” And he added: “Having a world record feels surreal.

“It’s strange as well as I have nothing to aim for now - it’s consumed me for the best part of two to three years so I’ve no excuses for not doing the ironing now!”

This year’s event was the third time Thomas has taken part in the marathon for Headway East Northants, with his previous attire seeing him dressed as a mobile phone and the Tardis from Doctor Who.

