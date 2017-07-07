Man arrested over shooting of boy, 16, in Wellingborough

Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting a 16-year-old boy in Wellingborough.

Alain Mbuku, 21, was arrested on Wednesday in Bedford by officers from the Operation Worcester campaign, which tackles gang violence in Wellingborough and East Northamptonshire.

Mbuku featured on Crimewatch last month after he failed to answer to police bail in relation to the incident, which involved the discharge of a firearm in the town in March last year.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “He has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and failing to surrender into police custody.

“He appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday, July 6) and was remanded into custody to appear at Northampton Crown Court on July 28.”