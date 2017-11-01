Man arrested over Rushden stabbing

A man is in custody after a stabbing in Rushden yesterday (Tuesday).

The incident happened shortly before 2pm in High Street, following an altercation between the victim and a group of men.

Today (Wednesday), police have confirmed the victim was taken by air ambulance to hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

One man was arrested and is currently in police custody.

There were a number of people in the area at the time of the assault and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.