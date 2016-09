A man is in police custody tonight, accused of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity on the Oakley Vale estate in Corby.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Corby this morning after members of the public contacted police, concerned about his behaviour.

Their reports following separate concerns raised on social media.

The man was arrested in Lyeden Way on suspicion of inciting a female under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity and is said to be ‘helping police with their enquiries.’