Man arrested in connection with incident at Corby supermarket

A man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and assault following an incident at a Corby supermarket.

Police were called to the Lidl store in Gainsborough Road and the force helicopter was also deployed at about 1.40pm yesterday (Monday).

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A 30-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and assault.

“He was arrested this morning.”

The spokesman added that they would like to hear from anyone with information about the incident, which saw a member of staff being assaulted.

Anyone with information can call the police on 101.