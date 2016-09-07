Man arrested after children photographed and followed on Corby estate released on bail

A man arrested after multiple children as young as eight were photographed and followed on a Corby estate has been released on bail.

The 25-year-old was arrested on Thursday, September 1, after a number of incidents were reported since August 15 in the Lyveden Way area.

Police were investigating suspicious activity involving a man who had allegedly taken pictures, followed children and made comments to them about taking their clothes off.

The children are aged between eight and 13.

The suspect is also alleged to have shown images of pornographic nature to the children.

The man has now been released on bail pending further enquiries and police are continuing to urge witnesses to come forward.

The man seen taking pictures is described as Asian and about 5ft 9in.

He is aged in his late 20s to early 30s, slim, with dark black curly hair, a moustache and beard.

He was wearing dark black clothing or blue clothing and, on occasion, a white shirt and blue jeans or trousers.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.