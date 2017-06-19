Man arrested after alleged indecent exposure outside Corby shop

Police in Corby are appealing for witnesses after a man is alleged to have indecently exposed himself in Butland Road, Corby.

The incident happened outside Tesco Express in Charter Court sometime between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Friday, May 19, when the man, who is believed to have been urinating in a corner, turned around and exposed himself to passers-by.

A man was arrested in connection with the alleged incident and has been released from police custody pending further investigation.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the incident which police have only just released details about, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.