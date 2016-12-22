Man armed with knife threatens staff at Kettering Subway store

A man threatened a Kettering Subway worker with a knife in a robbery last night (Wednesday).

The incident took place at the sandwich shop in Mariners Way, just off Northfield Avenue, at about 6.30pm.

The man entered the shop through the main entrance and threatened a member of staff with a knife.

He demanded cash, before leaving the shop with the money the same way.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 16000426794, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.