Man armed with knife robs Wellingborough shop

A man armed with a large knife threatened staff and stole cash from a shop in Wellingborough.

The man entered the One Stop Shop, in Northampton Road, at about 8.20pm yesterday (Tuesday, December 27), threatened a member of staff with the knife and demanded money from the till.

He was wearing a black coat, grey jogging bottoms, black gloves and a black face covering.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.