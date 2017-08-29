Man and woman charged after series of offences in Wellingborough town centre

A man and a woman have been charged and remanded in custody following a series of offences in Wellingborough town centre earlier this month.

Elaine Garcia, 42, of Henshaw Road, Wellingborough, and Daniel O’Boyle, 40, of Priory Road, Wellingborough, appeared before Northampton Magistrates Court on August 19 charged with robbery, attempted robbery, burglary, taking a motor vehicle without consent and driving without insurance.

They were remanded in custody and are next due to appear in court on Wednesday, September 20.

The offences took place on Thursday, August 17, and Friday, August 18.