Man, 50, accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl in Northamptonshire with intent to commit a sexual offence

A 50-year-old man appeared before Northampton Magistrates Court today in connection with an attack on a teenage girl in the county.

Richard Day, of Cosgrove Marina, has been charged with the kidnap or false imprisonment of a 13-year-old girl with intent to commit a sexual offence, following an incident at about 1.45pm last Monday on a footbridge crossing the A422 linking Deanshanger and Old Stratford

Day has now also been charged with attempted kidnap, sexual assault and indecent exposure, all relating to offences allegedly committed in November 2016.

Day was remanded in custody to appear before Northampton Crown Court on September 13.

Northamptonshire Police is continuing with its inquiries and anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101, or call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.