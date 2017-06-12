Man, 42, dies following hit-and-run in Northampton town centre

A pedestrian has died following a car accident in the centre of Northampton, police have confirmed.

The collision happened at 4.10am on Sunday, June 11, at the junction of Black Lion Hill and St Andrew’s Road.

The man who died was crossing St Andrew’s Road when the collision with a black van, similar to a Ford Transit, took place.

The vehicle involved failed to stop at the scene, driving off along St Andrew’s Road.

The pedestrian was taken to University Hospital Coventry, where he sadly died.

Officers from the collision investigation unit are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or for anyone who may have any information about it to contact them.

They would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen a black Transit-style van in the St James/St Andrew’s Road area in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this collision can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.