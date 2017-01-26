Man, 24, killed in three-vehicle collision on Northamptonshire country road

A motorcyclist has died following a collision on a country road in Northamptonshire.
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on Walgrave Road, Holcot, on Tuesday, January 24.
The collision happened just before 6pm, and involved a red Mazda 3, a blue Toyota Yaris and a white Lexmoto motorcycle.
The 24-year-old-rider of the motorcycle sadly died at the scene.
Witnesses, or anyone with information, are being asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.