Making a difference to children hit with cancer

A children’s charity which supports families of youngsters affected by cancer has been presented with a donation by Wellingborough’s Swansgate Shopping Centre.

Chelsea’s Angels was set up in memory of youngster Chelsea Knighton, who died in 2009 after a two year battle with neuroblastoma – a rare form of childhood cancer – when she was three-years old.

The charity helps ease the heartache and strain on a family when their child is fighting cancer and honour Chelsea’s last wish to help other children.

The Swansgate Centre has donated £100 to the charity from its Community Chest fund.

Michelle Tomkins, one of the co-founders of Chelsea’s Angels, said: “We’re extremely pleased to receive the funds that the Swansgate Centre have donated.

“To know that people went out of their way to nominate us means so much.

“It means people believe in what we do and to have that support is lovely. We have eight referrals from Clic Sargent at the moment which means using more than £2,000 of our funds, so this donation will go towards creating much needed smiles, making precious memories and offering support to eight children who are fighting against cancer.”

Lindsay Tickner, centre manager at Swansgate, said “It’s fantastic to support another local charity in our community. We are thrilled that the Community Chest fund will help Chelsea’s Angels to continue to provide their fantastic support and care.”

To nominate a good cause for a Community Chest donation, visit www.swansgateshoppingcentre.com.