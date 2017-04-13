Major hotel plan for Kettering

Plans have been submitted to build what would be the biggest hotel in Kettering.

Phoenix Leisure Management Limited wants to build a 194-room, five-storey, hotel next to the Kettering Conference Centre on the leisure village in Thurston Drive.

Where the hotel would be located.

It would overlook the lake next to the conference centre but it is not yet known, if the plans are approved, who would take on the running of the hotel.

The rooms would be a mixture of standard economy, premium and ‘accessible’.

It is thought the hotel will create 19 full-time jobs and 17 part-time jobs.

Vehicle access would remain from Thurston Drive, with the existing car parking spaces retained.

A planning document reads: “The proposed development will offer the opportunity for economic benefits to the town centre as it will enhance the attractiveness and usage of the conference centre in particular.

“Bringing additional delegates into Kettering will generate additional employment, both in the hotel and the leisure centre, which will in turn generate additional expenditure within Kettering.

“Furthermore, it can be expected that a number of delegates will choose to visit the town centre at some point during their stay which will, itself, offer more and direct benefit to the town centre as a whole.

“It will make full and effective use of a piece of redundant land within the existing site and provide a sustainable building of an attractive design.”

A decision could be made by May 29.