Main road on the outskirts of Northampton closed after four-vehicle crash

Emergency services have been scrambled to a main road on the outskirts of Northampton after four cars were involved in a collision.

The A43 is closed between the scene of the accident - near Park View, Moulton - and the Holcot roundabout.

Firefighters on the scene this morning.

Three fire engines are currently on the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Firefighters were trying to cut two people out of the vehicles.

A police spokeswoman said: "We'd advise people to take a different route for a little while while the emergency services do their work."

Delays of at least half an hour are being reported on the A43 in the Overstone area.

More details to follow.