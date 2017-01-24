Macmillan team to visit KGH for cancer information and support

Macmillan Cancer Support’s team of information and support specialists are coming to Kettering General Hospital to offer free, confidential information and support to anyone with a question or a concern relating to cancer.

No appointment is necessary, and anyone is welcome.

Anyone with worries or concerns relating to cancer is encouraged to stop by, whether you’re living with or beyond cancer, or are a carer or loved one of someone who is.

The ‘Mobile Info Pod’ service visits sites including libraries, hospitals and shopping centres across the region to reach and support more people affected by cancer.

The team will be in the Atrium area at Kettering General Hospital (turn right from main reception) from 9am to 5pm from Monday, February 6, to Friday, February 10.

Lead cancer information and support specialist Moray Hayman said: “We wanted to make sure we go even further this year to get support into the heart of the community.

“We are now getting out and about more and can offer a variety of services depending on where we are going.

“We have a large range of free information leaflets for people to take away about all aspects of a cancer diagnosis and our information specialists are available to provide one-to-one confidential support.

“Our Macmillan information team can answer any questions about cancer, including information about treatments, side effects, benefits advice and what support is available locally.

“We’re here for anyone affected by cancer – those with a cancer diagnosis, friends, relatives and carers.

“Our service is free and no appointment is necessary. Everyone is welcome.”

Cancer is the toughest fight many people will ever face, and the feelings of isolation and loneliness that so many people experience make it even harder. But you don’t have to go through it alone.

If you cannot visit the team when they come to Kettering General Hospital but have questions about cancer, visit www.macmillan.org.uk or call Macmillan free on 0808 808 00 00.