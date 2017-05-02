Macmillan Cancer Support bus to visit Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough

Macmillan Cancer Support’s Mobile Information Service will be in Northamptonshire next week providing a free cancer information service.

Dying Matters Awareness Week is taking place between May 8 and 14 this year and it is an opportunity to talk about dying, death and bereavement.

While in Northamptonshire, the Macmillan mobile team are encouraging anyone affected by cancer to come and see them if they have questions or concerns.

If you or a loved one has received a terminal cancer diagnosis, for example, the team can provide information on palliative and end of life care, advance care planning, local services, and bereavement support among many other topics.

Betty, the Macmillan Mobile Information Bus, will be outside Orient Plaza in Market Street, Wellingborough, from 10am to 4pm on Wednesday, May 10, and at the same time outside the clock tower in High Street, Kettering, on Thursday, May 11, and in Corporation Street, Corby, on Friday, May 12.