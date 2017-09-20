Luxury car interior firm hoping to move to new Kettering site

A firm which creates leather interior trim for Aston Martins and Bentleys is looking to build a new base on the outskirts of Kettering.

I M Kelly wants to create a new home in Weekley Wood Avenue, on a site measuring almost 24,000 sq m behind the Holiday Inn Express.

The automotive company is currently based in Orion Way.

If plans are approved the site would consist of offices, a production facility, a warehouse and storage facility, parking for 184 vehicles and an access road.

A planning statement said: “I M Kelly Automotive was established in 1975 in the historic heart of the leather industry in Northamptonshire and has become the centre of excellence for automotive leather interior trim in the United Kingdom.

“Quality bespoke interior trim, developed for use within the automotive industry customer base, has also been at the heart of the development and progress in the I M Kelly Aerospace and Rail divisions, which now form part of the I M Kelly Group.

“Automotive components are produced from the main facility and group head office in Kettering, with a second automotive site in Coventry; aerospace and rail products are produced in facilities in Coventry and Silverstone respectively.

“From individual trimmed components supplied to the UK’s most prestigious marques, to the cockpit of James Bond’s car of choice, I M Kelly Automotive produced products can be found in luxury cars all over the globe.”

The statement added that the plans show the firm’s commitment to contributing to the local economy.

It reads: “Taking account of design, context, location, access and scale the proposal is considered an appropriate addition and development at Kettering Business Park which will enhance I M Kelly’s global credentials, allowing the company to demonstrate its commitment, long term future and continuing contribution to the economy in the local area.”

A decision on the plans could be made by December 8 this year.