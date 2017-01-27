Lottery boost for Wellingborough-based charity which helps young people

A Wellingborough-based charity which supports the family and carers of drug and alcohol users is celebrating after it was granted a financial boost.

Family Support Link which which works across the county since 2003, were awarded a grant of £485,075 to be spent over 5 years from the Big Lottery - Reaching Communities Fund.

Chief executive, Sandra McDermott, said : “This grant will enable us to develop and deliver an innovative and exciting new project.

“The unique project will allow 11-18-year-olds, with a family member who has a substance misuse issue, to take part in a structured 12-week programme.

“The programme which, will run alongside our existing services, will give young people the chance to take part in weekly structured group sessions to enable them to build self-confidence achieve and most importantly have fun.”

Projects will be delivered across Northamptonshire with the first phase starting in Wellingborough.

The funding will enable Family Support Link to add to existing work, allowing them to develop peer support networks.

For details go to www.familysupportlink.co.uk