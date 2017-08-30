Lorryload of waste emptied out in Rushden street due to contamination fears

A lorryload of rubbish had to be emptied out in the street due to fears it was contaminated.

While Kier Services was carrying out collections in Rushden this morning (Wednesday), workers noticed a chemical vapour coming from the lorry.

Due to their suspicions of contamination in the waste truck, the contents had to be emptied out in Aspen Close, Rushden.

A spokesman for East Northants Council said it is believed that the contamination was caused by a chemical pod for an outdoor spa or hot tub.

The slight smell of chlorine as the rubbish was cleared away meant that Kier suggested that residents kept their windows shut as a precaution.

However, the council spokesman said it is highly unlikely that it would cause any problems for anyone, especially as it was such a small amount and it was in the open air.

The emptied out rubbish

Aspen Close was cleared by 3pm, but the spokesman said waste such as this is classified as hazardous so householders are urged to dispose of this material at the Kettering HWRC (household waste recycling centre) which accepts chemicals.

Aspen Close earlier today