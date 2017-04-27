Looking for the classroom superheroes

Do you know a top teacher, star pupil or over-performing school who deserves recognition?

The Northamptonshire Education Awards 2017 have been launched and we are now seeking nominations.

The event is run in conjunction with our sister papers, the Northampton Chronicle and Echo and the Daventry Express, and alongside Northamptonshire County Council’s Youth Ambition Awards.

This year’s grand final will be held at Wicksteed Park on June 28 and the park is also sponsoring the Primary School of the Year category.

Categories this year include: Changemaker (sponsored by the University of Northampton), Inspirational Pupil of the Year (sponsored by Mana), Sporting Achievement Award (sponsored by The Qube), Primary School of the Year (sponsored by Wicksteed Park), Secondary School of the Year, Inspirational Teacher (sponsored by Wellingborough School), Unsung Hero, Special School or SEN Provision (sponsored by Stagecoach) and Lifetime Achievement.

The running order is sponsored by The Staffroom.

Telegraph editor David Summers said: “The Northamptonshire Education Awards are a fantastic way of celebrating all that is great about our teachers, pupils, schools, and academies in the county. It is a fantastic way to give credit to the hard work of pupils and staff and we have seen so many heartwarming stories and worthy recipients over the many years we have run these awards.

“I would encourage our readers to nominate as many deserving people as possible.”

Among last year’s winners were Manor School Sports College of Wellingborough, which was crowned the Secondary School of the Year (pictured above).

If you know someone who deserves credit for their hard work, or of a school which is going above and beyond, then nominate them at northantseducationawards17.weebly.com.

The deadline for entries is Wednesday, May 31.

The Youth Ambition Awards, run alongside the Education Awards, are organised by Northamptonshire County Council to showcase the achievements of young people across Northamptonshire.