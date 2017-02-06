Long service adds up for staff at Corby accountants

Corby accountant Moore Stephens has bid a fond farewell to three of its longest-serving members of staff.

Between them David Sharp, Keith Fearnley and Jackie Jessop had chalked up more than 120 years at Moore Stephens.

Managing partner Adrian Urquhart said “David, Keith and Jackie have each made a huge contribution to the firm and it’s a great loss to see them go.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with them over the years and I wish each of them all the best for the future.”

Former partner and tax adviser David Sharp joined the firm in 1966 and retired 50 years to the day later, determined to complete his half century.

Partnership secretary Keith Fearnley clocked up 39 years with the firm (albeit with a short break in the 1970s) and workflow manager Jackie Jessop was with Moore Stephens for an impressive 35 years.

David gave a very entertaining speech at his retirement dinner, reminiscing about the longstanding relationships he’d developed with clients and colleagues during his time at the firm.

All three agreed that they’d seen big changes in accountancy over the years.

Says Keith: “I first joined the firm in 1969 as an articled clerk with an initial salary of £6 per week paid in cash in a brown envelope!

“Things have changed considerably over the years and I shall miss all my colleagues and hold fond memories of those both past and present.”

Jackie adds: “The biggest change during my time at Moore Stephens was the introduction of computers and the move away from hand-written postings.

“I will miss Moore Stephens, but I’ll be keeping up my accounting skills as treasurer of my local church.”