Motorists using the A14 are facing huge delays and diversions after a serious accident involving two lorries.

The major road is currently closed eastbound between Junction 13 at Thrapston and Junction 21 near Brampton.

Queues and slow traffic stretch back as far as Twywell.

A diversion is in place with road users joining the A605 north to the A1 and then south back on to Junction 21 of the A14.

The closure has been extended because many lorries cannot travel on local routes.