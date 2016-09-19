Local history photographic book to be launched in Great Doddington

The Great Doddington Heritage Group is holding its annual photographic display this weekend.

The exhibition will be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, September 24, and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, September 25, in the village’s Memorial Hall.

This year a book of photographs will be on sale at £5, with further books planned.

After the event the book will be available from Wellingborough Museum and Jeyes in Earls Barton.

The event is free entrance but donations will be welcome.