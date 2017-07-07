Local hero needed to open Rushden Lakes’ new M&S store

Marks & Spencer is looking for a local hero to be the guest of honour at the opening of its new Rushden Lakes store.

The iconic British brand has partnered with the Northamptonshire Telegraph and is calling for members of the community to nominate a local hero to be the guest of honour for the opening of the new store, which is set to take place on Friday, July 28.

Rushden Lakes

The deserving winner will not only cut the ribbon at the official launch, but will be treated to an exclusive tour of the store and lunch at the M&S Café.

They will also receive a £200 M&S gift card to treat themselves in-store.

Emily King, store manager for M&S Rushden Lakes, said: “We wanted to provide the opportunity to give something back to someone who continually improves the lives of those in our community.

“What’s more, having a true VIP officially open the store at Rushden Lakes will make the event all the more special.

“We will be judging nominees based on their inherent drive to go that extra mile in doing something for others.

“I urge everyone in our community to take part in the competition and be a part of recognising our local deserving heroes.”

Local heroes can be nominated by friends, family or work colleagues and can be anyone who is renowned for their hard work and dedication within the community.

To apply, simply state your name, contact details and a short description of who should be given this reward.

All nominations can be emailed to communityhero@grayling.com or posted to Rushden Community Hero, Grayling, Third Floor, Assay Studios, Newhall Street, Birmingham, B3 1SF by the close of play on Monday, July 17.

When the new M&S store opens on Friday, July 28, it will span two floors.

It will feature extensive womenswear and lingerie departments, including a walk-in bra fitting service.

A dedicated beauty department will provide customers with this summer’s essentials and luxury cosmetics while the menswear, kidswear and homeware departments will be packed with seasonal must-haves for the family and home.

The 42,000sq ft store will also feature a foodhall which will provide thousands of inspiring food and drink products perfect for alfresco dining or a seasonal weekend treat.

M&S Rushden Lakes will be open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sundays, with 1,200 parking spaces available at the retail park.