LIVE: Wellingborough’s new B&M store opens

A gran who celebrated her 80th birthday by whizzing down a zipwire for charity has helped cut the ribbon for a new store.

Wellingborough’s new B&M store in Market Street has opened its doors to customers this morning (Wednesday).

Ahead of the official opening, staff were asked to nominate a local charity they thought deserved some VIP treatment for the work they do in the community and they chose Maureen Sanders.

She took centre stage at the official opening alongside Wellingborough mayor Cllr Malcolm Waters.

Maureen has spent years fundraising for charity and took part in a zipwire challenge at Wicksteed Park last week where she raised more than £1,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association.

MND is a fatal rapidly progressing disease that affects the brain and spinal cord, attacking the nerves that control movement so muscles no longer work.

The new store is opening at 9am tomorrow

In addition to opening the new store, Maureen will also receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers to donate to the charity as a thank you for taking part and for all her hard work in the community.

New store manager Lynne Boarder said: “When we heard about Maureen’s zipwire challenge and all the fundraising she has done, we wanted to give her some VIP treatment as a thank you – she’s an amazing woman who thoroughly deserves it.

“We hope that our donation can help her to continue to help Motor Neurone Disease Association.”

And she added: “The new team have been working really hard to get the store ready for opening day and we can’t wait to get the doors open on Wednesday and show customers their new B&M Wellingborough.”

The former QD store, which was home to Woolworths before that, has undergone an internal and external refurbishment programme and created more than 30 new jobs for people in the area.

B&M offers a wide variety of branded products including toys, food and drink, homeware, pet products, health and beauty and seasonal ranges.

There will also be a facepainter in store on Saturday, April 29, to transform customers into their favourite super heroes, animals or characters.