Live music at Rushden fundraiser for MIND

A fundraiser is being held in Rushden to raise money for mental health charity MIND.

The event is taking place on Saturday (May 6) at Rushden Athletic Club in Newton Road with all proceeds going to MIND.

Band 6th Sense will be headlining the evening with Casual Bystanders as the support act.

Scott Binks is organising the event, which takes place ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week starting on May 8.

He said: “We are holding the event to help make people aware of the importance of help needed for people suffering from any kind of mental illness.”

All proceeds will go to support MIND with its work, and Scott added: “If what we raise helps just one person, it’s a good thing achieved.”

There will be a raffle and admission is £3 on the door, with doors opening at 7.30pm.

Scott is looking forward to welcomimg lots of people along to the fundraiser, and he added: “Just because someone looks relatively healthy and happy on the outside doesn’t necessarily mean there isn’t a private battle going on inside.

“We are looking forward to giving a good evening of entertainment, and in return we would love this to be a great success.

“The more that attend, the better it will be.”