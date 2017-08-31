Little Irchester mum raises money for KGH ward as thank-you for caring for son

A mum whose baby son spent two weeks in hospital with a life-threatening condition has raised £830 for the ward where he was treated.

Jane Brawn, of Little Irchester, coloured her hair blue and held a series of fundraising events at Irchester Working Men’s Club on August 12 including a fun day, refreshments and disco.

Her son, Stanley Brawn, was seven weeks hold when he developed sepsis on June 29 last year and he was treated for the condition on Skylark Ward at Kettering General Hospital.

Jane, a hair and beauty stylist and care worker, said: “The care and support Stanley received on Skylark Ward was fantastic.

“It was such a worrying time for us but the treatments worked and now Stanley is 15 months old and doing very well.

“We just wanted to say thank you to everyone who helped to save Stanley and bring him back to good health – and also for all the support they gave to me and my family.”

Jane is married to Gavin, a warehouse supervisor, and the couple have three other children – Peter, four, Callum, 11, and Abbie, 12.

Skylark Ward play co-ordinator Trish Brigden said: “Mrs Brawn went to tremendous effort to raise money for the ward as a thank-you for the care and support she received.

“We are very grateful and touched for everything she has done for us.”