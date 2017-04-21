Little Irchester charity needs your help to release hedgehogs back into the wild

An animal charity is appealing for help in releasing more than 200 hedgehogs which they have been looking after.

Animals In Need has been caring for dozens of hedgehogs in recent months, but it is now time to try and get them released safely back into the wild.

Volunteers with some of the hedgehogs at Animals In Need in Little Irchester

Of the 213 hedgehogs they have been looking after, some were too small to survive hibernation while others were injured and needed rehabilitating.

Annie Marriott from the charity based at Pine Tree Farm in Little Irchester said: “The Animals In Need wildlife ladies are elated to let everyone know the 213 hedgehogs they have been caring for over winter are ready to be released.

“To all the people that dropped off a hedgehog, please get in touch to arrange collection.

“And for anyone who has a lovely wildlife garden where no slug bait and pesticides are used away from badger setts and busy roads who might like to have some in the gardens, please let us know.” Annie said people can pop in to the charity between midday and 3pm Tuesday to Sunday, send an email to admin@animals-in-need.org or call 01933 277080 if they are interested in helping release a hedgehog.

For more information about the charity and its work rescuing and re-homing animals, click here