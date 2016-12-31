Little Irchester animal charity appealing for volunteers and unwanted Christmas gifts

A charity which rescues and re-homes animals is appealing for volunteers and unwanted Christmas presents.

Animals In Need is holding a volunteer day at its base at Pine Tree Farm in London Road, Little Irchester, from midday until 3pm on Saturday, January 14.

They are looking for anyone who is over 18 who who has four hours or more to spare and help out.

Volunteering could include fundraising at events, collecting at booked slots at supermarkets, cleaning out and feeding animals at the shelter, dog walking and spending one-to-one time with the animals.

Annie Marriott from the charity said: “Our volunteer recruitment day is perfect for people making new year resolutions to get fitter, lose weight and do some charity work.”

No experience is required, people just need to have an affinity and love of all animals.

As well as volunteers, the charity is appealing for people to donate any unwanted Christmas presents they have.

Animals In Need would be able to use these in its charity shop or on its fundraising stalls at events held around the county during the year.

For more information about the charity, click here or call 01933 278080.