Litter pickers give Wellingborough a spring clean

Volunteers gave areas of Wellingborough a spring clean at the weekend.

Gleneagles Community Action Group organised a litter pick on Saturday which saw volunteers meet at Vicarage Farm Social Club to begin their clean-up.

Committee member Jane Smith said: “We had a very successful litter pick in the sunshine.

“Four groups of three volunteers set off from the social club and covered Gleneagles Drive, Harrowden Road, Niort Way, Westminster, Redwell, the underpass and various roads off of this.

“We collected between 15 and 20 bags of rubbish in the two and a half hours we were out, so very productive.”