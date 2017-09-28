Litter pickers clear 520kg of rubbish from Kettering car park

A group of litter pickers who aimed to collect one tonne of rubbish this year smashed their target after clearing 520kg in one day.

Kettering litter group SeeItPickItBinIt took to the Asda car park on Saturday (September 23) after a huge amount of rubbish and clothes were dumped there.

The collected rubbish.

The group’s aim was to collect one tonne in 30 picks but the volunteers managed more than half of it in just eight hours.

Nick Green, from SeeItPickItBinIt, said: “The group has had a fantastic year, removing and recycling more than 1.25 tonnes of dumped rubbish from the green spaces and roads around Kettering and Thrapston.

“Next year, SeeitPickItBinIt are hoping to start using its new 6ft-long litter picker to clean our local rivers, which was recently donated by Amanda McDade from the Kettering street cleansing team.”

The Asda clean-up was the group’s 18th litter pick this year, which has previously seen the group out and about picking local sites such as Wicksteed Park, the River Ise in Barton Seagrave, Malham Drive’s woodland and the Slade brook green corridor in Northfield Avenue.

Store manager at Asda Kettering Andy Gooding said: “We’re committed to supporting the local community and to keeping our store and its surroundings clean and tidy.

“We are proud of our colleague Nick for going above and beyond with his efforts at the weekend and we will ensure that all the rubbish collected is either recycled or disposed of safely.”

Sponsorship of £500, in aid of Nanna (Northamptonshire Animals In Need of Nurturing and Adoption) in Irthlingborough. has been pledged by colleagues at Asda, as well as residents of Pilton, Kettering and Wadenhoe.

To find out more or to take part in the group’s next clean-up, click here.