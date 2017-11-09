Light Up A Life this Christmas in support of Corby hospice

A hospice is inviting people to join them as they remember their loved ones this Christmas.

Lakelands Hospice in Corby will be giving people the chance to reflect and remember loved ones at its annual Light Up A Life services.

People are invited to take part in the Sparkle for Lakelands Hospice event

These are taking place at 6.30pm on Thursday, November 23, at Willow Place in Corby and at the hospice in Butland Road at 6.30pm on Thursday, December 7.

The ceremony allows people to make a dedication in the form of a shining light on the Christmas tree.

The Christmas trees are the focus point of each service and will be illuminated with hundreds of lights to represent the life of a loved one.

Both trees will shine brightly throughout the festive season as a reminder of family and friends who are loved and missed.

The services will include Christmas carols, readings, performances, a reading of the dedication names and the lighting of the tree.

Anyone can make a dedication for a donation to the hospice, and dedications can be made even if you are unable to attend the services.

All names will be entered into a special book of remembrance, which will be displayed on both nights and in the hospice’s reception for the Christmas and New Year period.

Dedication forms are available from the hospice, Lakelands Emporium or via www.lakelandshospice.co.uk.

Community fundraiser for the hospice, Marina Rae, said: “Our Light Up A Life services are very important to Lakelands Hospice, we feel privileged that we are able to help the community to remember their loved ones.

“The services are poignant and a really beautiful way to reflect and remember loved ones.”

Light Up A Life pins are also available to buy for £2 from the hospice or emporium, all the till points at Tesco Extra in Corby and various other locations across the town.

The hospice is also hoping people will support them with their Sparkle For Lakelands Hospice event.

They are encouraging schools, businesses and groups to hold a mufti day where everyone wears something sparkly, glittery or green.

It is £1 per person with all proceeds going to the hospice.

People can hold their mufti day on Thursday, December 7 - the same day as the service at the hospice - or on a date of their choosing during December.

The hospice is very grateful for support from numerous companies and individuals with its Light Up A Life services, with particular mention to Barry Currall and his team at Cooperative Funeralcare in Corby as they sponsor the event by covering printing costs, providing the book of remembrance and providing all the refreshments and mince pies.

Other people to thank include:

- Vic Hardy, MBE

- Fiona Castle, OBE

- Corby mayor Cllr Matt Keane

- Corby deputy mayor Cllr Mohammed Rahman

- Centre manager for Willow Place Dan Pickard

- Corby Silver Band

- Emma Mellon & Paul Davis

- Vicki-Louise Sherwin

- Valley Voices Choir

- Colin & the team at Mobile Promotions

- Brooke Weston CTC

- All the volunteers who will be helping out at both services

Lakelands Hospice provides care for adults in Corby and the surrounding area affected by life-limiting illnesses such as cancer and advanced heart failure.

The day therapy service is open five days a week and supports 75 patients each week, totalling more than 3,700 attendances each year.

It also provides its Hospice At Home service, offering end-of-life care to people in their own home.

It costs £525,000 for Lakelands to provide these services, but as the hospice receives no Government funding, it relies totally on charitable donations, fundraisers and legacies.

For more information about supporting the hospice’s work and fundraising, call the fundraising team on 01536 747755.