Life coach to hold free confidence workshop in Corby

A life coach will hold a free workshop in Corby for people who struggle with confidence issues.

Lisa Phillips will host the event at 6.15pm on September 14 at the Old Village Community Centre in High Street.

The workshop, held in conjuction with Corby Council, will assist people of all ages to increase their self confidence, self belief and self esteem.

The author of ‘The Confidence Coach’, Lisa was born in Corby and has just returned to the area after living in Sydney, Australia, for 18 years.

The workshop will look at reasons why we struggle with feeling confident, how to stop beating yourself up and being a people pleaser and 10 tips for building inner confidence.

The workshop will last for one hour and is open to people older than 14 years of age.

For more information, email lisa@lisaphillips.com.au or click here.