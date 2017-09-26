Learn about county’s archaeology when the Time Truck visits Kettering and Wellingborough

People have the chance to join archaeologists for three days of events celebrating the rich heritage of Northamptonshire on-board the mobile archaeology hub, the Time Truck.

They will be able to explore discoveries unearthed across the county and hear what it’s like to be at the forefront of archaeological research and discovery with experts from MOLA.

A 12th Century chess piece

Artefacts on display include a 12th Century chess piece made from antler and a decorative 5th Century bone comb.

Visitors can take part in activities including guess the mystery object and ask an archaeologist, where people can bring in their finds for identification.

The Time Truck will be in Northampton, Kettering and Wellingborough this week.

It will be at Northampton Market Square from 10am to 4pm tomorrow (Wednesday).

All ages are welcome to discover the archaeology of Angel Street, excavated for Northamptonshire County Council.

The exhibits will showcase the development of Northampton following the Norman Conquest, including a special mystery object.

The next stop for the Time Truck will be Wellingborough Market from 10am to 4pm on Thursday (September 28).

People will be able to explore the archaeology of Roman Irchester, from temples to defensive stone turrets, revealed through archaeological excavation and geophysical survey at Chester Farm.

The dig was carried out on behalf of Northamptonshire County Council, supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The Time Truck will then be making its way to Kettering Market Place on Friday (September 29).

It will be there from 10am to 4pm.

Visitors will be able to explore life in Iron Age and Anglo Saxon Northamptonshire from the archaeology uncovered at Barton Seagrave for Redrow Homes.

The ask the archaeologist sessions will be taking place each day from midday until 2pm.

Over the past few years Northamptonshire County Council has developed a strategic alliance with MOLA and it is this relationship that has helped bring the Time Truck to the county.

Coinciding with the launch of Northamptonshire County Council’s Heritage website and strategy, the events celebrate the rich history of the county.