Leader of Corby Conservative group to step down

The leader of the Conservative opposition on Corby Council has announced he will be stepping down in November.

Cllr Rob McKellar has served as the elected council member for Weldon, Gretton and Priors Hall since 2011 and has led the opposition Conservative group for the past two years.

After accepting a job as head of legal practice at a UK property law firm, Cllr McKellar confirmed that he would be stepping down from the Conservative group leadership but that he will continue to serve as a councillor.

He said: “My new professional role will be an incredibly demanding one requiring an enormous amount of focus and commitment.

“Something will have to give and it is only right and proper that I take a step back from my political duties rather than sacrificing the service that I give to my constituents in Weldon, Gretton and Priors Hall.

“I have massively enjoyed my time spent as Conservative group leader and I am incredibly proud of the group’s record on shaping the direction of Corby and its local authority.”

The Corby Conservatives will hold a leadership election during September, with the new leader taking over on November 1.

Cllr David Sims has confirmed that he will be staying on as the group’s deputy leader but has ruled himself out of standing for the leadership.

Cllr Sims said: “Rob and I have had a fantastic working relationship during his tenure as leader and during my leadership before that.

“I am extremely sad to see him step down, but I fully understand his reasons for doing so and I absolutely support him in his decision.

“On behalf of the whole Conservative group I would like to thank Rob for his tireless efforts over the past two years.

“I will be 100 per cent behind the next leader every step of the way and the Corby Conservatives will continue to work together as a strong and effective team, striving to deliver a 21st century council for a 21st century Corby.”

The Conservatives say that October will be a month of transition between the outgoing leader and the new leader elect.

Cllr McKellar said: “The transition of power from myself to the new leader will be orderly and stable.

“I will be conducting a full, thorough and detailed handover with the leader elect and I will give the new leader my unwavering support, whoever he or she may be.”

The Conservatives hold five seats on the council, up from four after the last election.