Launch of Kettering cafe which uses food destined for waste hailed a success

A project which makes the most out of food destined for the bin, creating healthy and nutritious meals, has had a successful start.

The Real Junk Food Project launched their Pot Luck Pop-Up Cafe at the Grange Resource Centre in Grange Place, Kettering.

Food made at the launch.

Food at the cafe is ‘pay what you want’ and Julia Hamilton, from the project, says they want to bring the community together.

She said: “We are trying to start small and serve the community’s needs rather than go in with preconceptions.

“The committee that run The Resource Centre at the Grange have been very supportive to us.

“We are setting up with the initial intentions of, introducing the concept of ‘diverting food destined for waste and using it to create delicious and healthy meals’ to Kettering, providing a ‘place to be’ for our marginalised communities, focusing, initially, on elderly, isolated and single parents on the Grange estate, and networking and bringing together the voluntary organisations in Kettering, to facilitate partnership working, identifying organisational strengths, signposting to each other and mutual respect and support.

“We are a ‘pop-up cafe’ and can be very flexible about where and when we operate, as long as we have sufficient volunteers to operate our service.”

The group say they had a succesful launch. To find out more about the project, visit the group’s Facebook page.