Lasting tribute to Rushden’s station cat

Rushden Station is to have a memorial to the cat who was a familiar face on the platform and loved by many.

Alfie, the popular station cat, was often seen enjoying the sunshine on the platform but he fell ill with a virus and sadly died last month.

But the ginger cat won’t be forgotten as his Facebook page, which has more than 5,600 likes, is set to continue with unseen pictures and videos of Alfie posted on there.

There are also plans for his memory to live on at the station in Station Approach with a headstone and bench.

A message posted on Alfie’s Facebook page earlier this month said: “A quick note to say thanks again for all the kind messages, cards and donations that we received when we lost our old friend Alfie.

“We were overwhelmed with the kindness and it helped us through the very sad time.

“We obviously covered the vets bill and the fundraising evening we managed to prise around £400 from customers and station goers pockets, we also had a great evening of music and fun, a big thanks to John Hynes and all his friends for providing the music.

“With the money raised we will be arranging a headstone and a bench with a memorial plaque, I’m sure you’ll agree that it will be a fitting tribute to our beloved puss.”

And the message finished by saying: “Thanks again to the best friends a cat could have had.”

After Alfie died, tributes came in from around the world, including America.

To read more about Alfie, click here

To find Alfie’s page, search for Rushden Station Cat Remembered on Facebook.