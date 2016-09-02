Large-nosed man and female accomplice rob woman in Kettering

A woman was robbed by large-nosed man and a female accomplice as she walked to her car in Kettering.

The 24-year-old victim was walking to her parked car between 11.40pm and midnight on Wednesday (August 31) in Trafalgar Road when she was approached by the offenders.

The man grabbed her handbag and demanded money while the female offender searched the victim’s rucksack, also demanding money before making off in the direction of Northfield Avenue.

The male offender was aged between 30 and 40, about 5ft 10in, with short brown hair which was slicked back.

He was thin, with chiselled cheekbones and a large nose.

He was holding an object in his hand at the time of the incident but it is unclear what it was.

The female offender was white, aged 30 to 40, with bleached blonde hair with a fringe.

She was wearing a grey top with a hood up and jogging bottoms.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

They would also like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a man and woman who were sat at the clock tower at the junction with Gold Street and High Street from about 11.30pm on Wednesday evening.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.