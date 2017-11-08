Laptops and diamond rings among stash stolen during Brigstock burglary

Jewellery and electrical items were among property stolen from a house in Benefield Road, Brigstock.

The offenders broke in between 10.30am on Saturday, November 4, and 4pm on Tuesday, November 7, and stole a number of electrical items, including a MacBook Pro, iPad and some laptops.

Jewellery was also stolen during the burglary, including diamond rings, pendants, earrings, jewellery boxes, a jewellery stand and costume jewellery of high sentimental value to the owner.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the burglary can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.