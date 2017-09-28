Landlords and letting agents invited to Northamptonshire show

Three councils are joining forces to host a free exhibition and forum to keep private sector landlords and letting agents in the region up-to-date with the latest legal changes taking place in the world of private renting.

Kettering Council, Wellingborough Council and East Northamptonshire Council are teaming up with DASH Landlord Accreditation and East Midlands Property Owners (EMPO), to stage the event, which is taking place on Wednesday, October 4, at the Kettering Park Hotel from 4pm to 8pm.

The event is aimed at residential landlords and letting agents who want the latest advice and support in offering good and safe housing.

Linda Cobb, manager of DASH Landlord Accreditation, said: “There have been a number of important changes to the private renting world recently and a number of other changes are set to come into force over the next 12 months, which could result in financial penalties and in some cases criminal sanctions on landlords if not adhered to.

“It’s essential that private landlords stay up-to-date and are aware of any changes in legislation to ensure they run a successful legal business no matter how many properties they own.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for landlords and letting agents in Kettering, East Northants and Wellingborough to hear about the changes that may affect them in an informal environment.

“It’s also a great chance to meet other local landlords and other professionals who could be of assistance now or in the future.”

The exhibition opens at 4pm where landlords will be able to meet a wide range of organisations offering advice and money-saving products and services.

The forum, which starts at 5pm, will include an update from EMPO on the latest changes to legislation and thebenefits of joining a landlord association, followed by advice from Elmhurst Energy on how landlords can raise their EPC rating, as well as a discussion about the benefits of gaining DASH Landlord Accreditation.

M Cubed Chartered Accountants will update landlords of recent tax changes that are likely to affect them, before private housing teams at Kettering Council, Wellingborough Council and East Northamptonshire Council update delegates

on the help and support that is available to them.

At the end of the session, there will be a Q&A session, followed by refreshments and networking opportunities.

To register for the event, or find out more about DASH Landlord Accreditation scheme, call 01332 640324 or email linda.cobb@derby.gov.uk

This is one a series of free landlord forums and events which are being hosted by East Midlands Property Owners and DASH Landlord Accreditation across the East Midlands.