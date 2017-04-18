Labour won’t stand for Desborough Council seat as they have ‘no desire’ to be part of current administration

The Labour Party say they won’t try to gain a seat on Desborough Town Council because they don’t want to be associated with the current administration.

UKIP’s Kevin Sills resigned after facing heavy criticism on social media meaning, if enough people requested one, there would be a by-election.

But Labour, who have contested every by-election in Desborough for more than 40 years, decided not to call for one.

They say that, on this occasion, they have no desire to be part of, or associated with, the current administration which received an overwhelming vote of no confidence in a recent parish poll.

Mike Payne, chairman of Desborough Labour Party, said: “Labour has a proud record in Desborough and in two years’ time we hope to gain support from local people to form a new and effective Desborough Town Council.”

The party say they are currently focused on the Northants County Council elections to be held on May 4 and on winning the Desborough division for Labour.

They added that they are planning to vigorously contest the Desborough Town Council elections in 2019.