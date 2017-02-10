Labour wins Corby Council seat after by-election

Labour has retaken a seat on Corby Council following yesterday’s by-election.

The poll was held in the Kingswood and Hazel Leys ward after Cllr Kenneth Carratt, who left Labour to become independent, was kicked out for failing to attend a formal council meeting for six months.

Labour’s Isabel McNab won the seat with 610 votes, with Stan Heggs coming second for the Conservatives (252 votes) and the Green Party’s Michael Mahon third with 82.

Leader of the Corby Conservative group Cllr Rob McKellar said: “Kingswood and Hazel Leys is a Labour safe seat and the by-election is not one that we would have expected to win.

“We are however very pleased to see a swing of 19 per cent towards the Conservatives with our share of the vote increasing by 15 per cent while Labour’s share decreased by four per cent.

“This stands us in very good stead for the upcoming county council elections in May and for the next round of borough council elections in 2019.”