Labour to field female Corby candidate at next General Election

The Labour candidate for Corby at the next General Election will be chosen from an all-women shortlist.

At the snap election in June Labour fielded a female, Beth Miller, for the first time in Corby.

Miss Miller received 26,484 votes but fell 3,000 short of the Tory MP Tom Pursglove.

The defeated Labour candidate has confirmed she intends to stand again.

She said: “The Labour National Executive Committee (NEC) has included Corby and East Northamptonshire in the list of Labour’s most winnable target constituencies.

“There will be a process to select Labour candidates in these constituencies this autumn.

“The NEC decided 60 per cent of these constituencies should be all-women shortlists, and it has just been announced that Corby and East Northamptonshire was chosen as one of these.

“I was so proud to represent Labour in my hometown at the recent General Election, and I will be putting myself forward to be considered in the upcoming selection.

“We came so close on June 8, and that was with just five weeks to campaign, think what we could do with a few years to prepare.”