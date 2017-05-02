Kurupt FM and P Money to perform at Kettering nightclub

A Kettering nightclub has bagged a Glastonbury headliner as they try to shake off Philip Hollobone’s ‘Britain’s most average town’ remark.

The Loft Club, in Dalkeith Place, will make room for nearly 400 people when Kurupt FM and P Money come to town on Bank Holiday Sunday, May 29.

Organised by local promoter Intense Presents, attracting the mock pirate radio station and the veteran grime MC is testament to the fact that the town is much more than mediocre.

Kurupt FM, a six-strong comedy group who are set to headline Glastonbury this summer, have their own BBC3 mockumentary called ‘People Just Do Nothing’.

P Money, who helped to organise the event, is set to return to the club to celebrate the release of his new album ‘Live & Direct’ after selling the venue out last year.

More than 40 per cent of the tickets available sold out in just 24 hours after it was last week.

Earlier this month Philip Hollobone made the ‘average’ remark about Kettering during parliamentary questions in the House of Commons.

Rhys Alford, who has also been behind numerous musical icons coming to the town, said: “These nights are really something for everyone in the town to be proud of and are a real statement of unity.

“It really proves that we are capable of doing much more than ‘average’ things in Kettering, unlike the disrespectful thoughts of our local MP.

“I’m still in shock we’ve managed to make this happen to be honest.

“I don’t want to be that generic promoter that tells you every event is going to sell out, but I’m sure this night speaks for itself.”

Kurupt FM are the latest in the line of sell-out events hosted at The Loft, following the likes of Stormzy, Big Narstie and Bugzy Malone.

Rob Reeves, Green Party candidate for Kettering in the upcoming General Election, said: “Mr Hollobone may think that this is Britain’s most average town, but I certainly don’t.

“This is another big name to come to The Loft Club after Big Narstie and Stormzy in recent years.

“Despite little help from the council for the local live music scene, pockets of great events keep popping up over the town.”

Tickets for the latest event are on sale now and can be purchased online via the TheTicketSellers website here.