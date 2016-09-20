Knives recovered from Northamptonshire secondary school

Knives were recovered from a Northamptonshire secondary school after pupils handed them in.

The two knives, one 10cm long and the other more than 15cm long, were collected by the Rural North Safer Community Team as part of a routine collection of items.

A police spokesman said the force would not be revealing which school it was, but said there had been no incidents.

The spokesman said: “We will not disclose the school as it may unduly worry parents.

“The parents of the children involved have been informed. There were no incidents and no threats.

“The children have been given a lesson in why they shouldn’t take knives to school.”